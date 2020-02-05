Pigeon Forge Fire Department receives more than $19K grant for AEDs from Firehouse Subs

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has awarded the Pigeon Forge Fire Department more than $19,000 toward the purchase of 18 automated external defibrillators.
According to the Firehouse Subs nonprofit, there are more than 350,000 cardiac arrests outside of a hospital setting each year. Less than 10% of the victims survive.
The PFFD manages a compressive CPR/AED program. The program teaches citizens CPR and AED usage, as well as provides every city-owned building in the city with an AED.
We understand the importance of early CPR and defibrillation.
Since 2005 the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has granted more than $48 million to hometown heroes in 49 states and Puerto Rico, including more than $2.1 million in Tennessee.
