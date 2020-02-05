Closings
There are currently 12 active closings. Click for more details.

Pigeon Forge Fire Department receives more than $19K grant for AEDs from Firehouse Subs

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: WATE)

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has awarded the Pigeon Forge Fire Department more than $19,000 toward the purchase of 18 automated external defibrillators. 

According to the Firehouse Subs nonprofit, there are more than 350,000 cardiac arrests outside of a hospital setting each year. Less than 10% of the victims survive. 

The PFFD manages a compressive CPR/AED program. The program teaches citizens CPR and AED usage, as well as provides every city-owned building in the city with an AED. 

We understand the importance of early CPR and defibrillation. 

Since 2005 the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has granted more than $48 million to hometown heroes in 49 states and Puerto Rico, including more than $2.1 million in Tennessee.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter