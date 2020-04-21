Breaking News
Coronavirus Tennessee: COVID-19 cases climb to 7,394 with 157 deaths

Pigeon Forge Fire Dept. makes changes to protect crews during coronavirus pandemic

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WKRN

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – They’re on the front lines, unable to work from home, and potentially putting themselves in harm’s way to protect the community they serve during the pandemic.

The Pigeon Forge Fire Department has implemented several changes in recent weeks to keep crews safe.

  • Modified shifts
  • Limiting visitors in the fire station
  • Deep cleaning of station and fire trucks multiple times a week

“We always say safety’s the number one thing. We want to get them back safe to their family and loved ones.

We still need to be able to answer the call for service to our community.”

Tony Watson – Pigeon Forge Fire Chief

Fire Chief Tony Watson told WATE they were lucky to have personal protective equipment on hand when the pandemic hit, and they’ve re-trained all staff to use that equipment properly.

With a lot of people staying home, he tells us the call volume is way down, but sadly, the department and the city’s 911 dispatch has seen a rise in overdoses and domestic violence related calls, something he hopes will change as businesses begin to reopen.

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter