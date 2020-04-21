Pigeon Forge Fire Dept. makes changes to protect crews during coronavirus pandemic

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – They’re on the front lines, unable to work from home, and potentially putting themselves in harm’s way to protect the community they serve during the pandemic.

The Pigeon Forge Fire Department has implemented several changes in recent weeks to keep crews safe.

Modified shifts

Limiting visitors in the fire station

Deep cleaning of station and fire trucks multiple times a week

“We always say safety’s the number one thing. We want to get them back safe to their family and loved ones. We still need to be able to answer the call for service to our community.” Tony Watson – Pigeon Forge Fire Chief

Fire Chief Tony Watson told WATE they were lucky to have personal protective equipment on hand when the pandemic hit, and they’ve re-trained all staff to use that equipment properly.

With a lot of people staying home, he tells us the call volume is way down, but sadly, the department and the city’s 911 dispatch has seen a rise in overdoses and domestic violence related calls, something he hopes will change as businesses begin to reopen.