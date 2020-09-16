Pigeon Forge hotel and convention center receive energy renovation funding

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Ramsey Hotel and Convention Center is receiving funds from the state to help become more energy efficient.

USDA Rural Development is offering the hotel a $250,000 loan with an energy rebate of more than $60,000.

The hotel and convention center changed its lights to LED and replaced all of its heating and air conditioning units. Ramsey Hotel also installed energy-saving thermostats, a renovation that will ultimately save the company nearly $50,000 a year.

The energy saving project will help save enough energy to power 39 homes every year.

