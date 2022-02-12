PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Damage from an early morning fire at the Kroger on Wears Valley Road was quickly contained Saturday.

According to the Pigeon Forge Fire Department, firefighters responded around 4:30 a.m. to the loading dock of the Kroger at 220 Wears Valley Road. Heavy flames were kept in check by a unit returning from another call. A compressed air foam system was used to contain the blaze to the exterior of the building. As a result, an adjacent tractor-trailer was spared.

Once smoke was removed from the building, Kroger was able to reopen.

Firefighters from Pigeon Forge, Sevierville, Gatlinburg, and Waldens Creek fire departments responded along with the Sevier County Ambulance Service and Pigeon Forge Police Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.