Pigeon Forge leaders breaks ground on new Mass Transit Center

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Construcion is underway on a new Mass Transit Center.

City leaders broke ground Thursday at Patriot Park in the Old Mill District across from the old transit center. The new facility includes 8,407 square feet of interior space, 2,228 square feet of covered porches, 10 new trolly berths and 313 new parking spaces for the public and employees.

Construction is set to be finished in August 2021.

The City Commission approved construction in July.

“Pigeon Forge Mass Transit’s annual ridership continues to increase, and as demand for public transportation grows, so does our need for an improved facility that will accommodate not only more passengers but also more efficient traffic flow and additional parking,” City Manager Earlene Teaster said. “As Pigeon Forge welcomes more residents and visitors, better public transportation is more important than ever.”

The Pigeon Forge trolley system operates year-round. More than 3.2 million riders used the service in 2019.

LATEST STORIES