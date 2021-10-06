PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Pigeon Forge Police say a shooting victim has been hospitalized after officers responded to a call at a Wears Valley Road barbecue restaurant Tuesday night.

According to the Pigeon Forge Police Department, on Tuesday, Oct. 5 around 8:10 p.m., police received a call at Boss Hogs BBQ located at 1198 Wears Valley Road for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a gunshot victim lying in the parking lot. Pigeon Forge Police also said the suspect is believed to have fled the scene in a small black passenger car.

The victim was taken to U.T. Medical Center where he was being treated for his wounds. Police also said the investigation is continuing and no other information will be released at this time.