Pigeon Forge Police ask for help finding missing elderly woman

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman.

Ada Louise Hauser, 81, left her home at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and white pajama bottoms at Kroger in Pigeon Forge.

She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. She has gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Matt Pendleton at the Pigeon Forge Police Department, 865-453-9063.