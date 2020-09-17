Pigeon Forge Rod Runs rolling through town this weekend

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The popular car show weekend Rod Run was postponed and eventually canceled in the spring because of the pandemic but engines are revving now.

The LeConte Center is hosting the fall Pigeon Forge Rod Run now through Sept. 19. Organizers say they want to do everything they can to keep visitors safe and are requiring masks and social distancing at the three-day event that is normally attended by thousands of people.

“We didn’t feel comfortable in the spring and felt a lot more comfortable in the fall, knowing how to do it safely, and I feel like we’ve done a good job with that,” LeConte Center Manager Phil Campbell said. “I’m excited to be back in business; people coming to town safely doing things.”

Rod Run goes on all day Friday and Saturday until 5 p.m. at the LeConte Center.

