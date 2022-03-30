KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A wildfire in Wears Valley has prompted Pigeon Forge schools to close early.

Wearwood Elementary, near where the fire is burning, is being evacuated. Students were allowed to be picked up early from school. All students who have not yet been picked up by their parents are being taken to Pigeon Forge Community Center, where the shelter is located. Their parents will be able to pick them up there.

Afternoon and evening classes at the Sevier County campus of Walters State Community College will be held virtually as the fire forced the campus to close for the rest of the day.

For those going to the Pigeon Forge Community Center, keep in mind that Wears Valley Road is now closed at the Pigeon Forge city limits and no traffic is being allowed to travel into Wears Valley from Pigeon Forge until further notice.

Pigeon Forge schools closings include Pigeon Forge Primary, Intermediate, Junior High and High schools.