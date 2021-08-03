Pigeon Forge visitors talk about Titanic Museum’s iceberg wall collapse

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Pigeon Forge Police gave an update Tuesday morning about the incident they responded to Monday night at the Titanic Museum.

“Officers arrived to find that a wall of ice display fell and injured several visitors,” said part of the statement. “Three people were transported to area hospitals.” The news release went on to state the extent of the injuries were unknown for those involved. Police also reported that their preliminary information indicated the incident was accidental.

Meanwhile, the Titanic Museum welcomed back visitors Tuesday. WATE 6 On Your Side spoke with some of them before they headed inside.

“You know, stuff happens, there’s a million little things that could have happened,” said Jon Nijem who was in town from Georgia. He and his son wanted to experience history first-hand. “It didn’t deter us from coming.”

Nijem had been to the museum before and said he’s never felt unsafe. “You can have a million rules of why not to go in water, river rafting, whatever, but sometimes stuff happens.”

As for Carrie Pittore who drove in from North Carolina, she was shocked. “I hope the people are doing okay,” she exclaimed.

Pittore said it’s especially scary not only because she has young kids, but also because they were supposed to be here the day it happened. “We were supposed to go in yesterday, but we had to buy our tickets for today,” she said. “What if that was us?”

They still went inside though and even took pictures of the area where the iceberg wall used to be as it was blocked off to visitors. While Pittore and her kids were inside, WATE learned of the museum’s plans to rebuild the iceberg wall. She had some ideas for the museum moving forward.

“If they do rebuild it it would be nice to maybe have a smaller piece of the ice,” she said. “Just maybe something smaller that everyone can touch without having to worry about it falling or hurting somebody.”

Officials with the Titanic Museum said it will take at least four weeks for the iceberg wall to rebuild.