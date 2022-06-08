PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Country Cascades Waterpark Resort announced a $30 million expansion that will provide new guest rooms, a grand lobby, restaurants, and more activities and entertainment.

The new seven-story River Town will feature 91 modern mountain-themed rooms, each designed for families and accommodates about six guests. The expansion increases rooms to 322 guestrooms with 133 suites in the existing Country Tower and 98 split-room suites at the Summit Tower.

“This $30 Million Dollar project brings together all of the elements of a memory filled vacation whether it is the thrill of rock climbing, excitement of a pajama dance party, or the delight of sharing ice cream together,” said Kay Collier-Pittman, president of Country Cascades Waterpark Resort.

Rooms

The guest rooms will have features of the River Tower, located in the Smoky Mountains. The light and airy touches will carry a mountain breeze inside each room, immersing guests in a mountain setting.

Each room has a “kid’s space,” designed to include an in-room scavenger hunt. The kids can follow clues to crack a secret code that opens an in-room treasure chest.

Guest room at Country Cascades Waterpark Resort. (Photo by Country Cascades)

Grand lobby

The grand lobby will have a soaring natural stone hearth. Lobby design elements include stone and massive wooden beams, echoing the modern mountain design theme.

New activities

The project will renovate the existing resort campus. Families can enjoy nightly pajama dance parties, story times and arts and crafts activities. The outdoor waterpark will be renovated with a new look.

The resort’s new family entertainment center offers mini-bowling, rock climbing, a VR Arena, arcade games and prizes.

Restaurants

The resort dining will feature a reimagined culinary experience, including Country Cascade’s signature breakfast.

The new grab-n-go market will offer more hot options. There will be new fast-casual options and a new confectionary kitchen for diners.

The modern waterpark resort offers families the ultimate vacation with waterpark features for all ages.

“During our 50th Anniversary Celebration we committed to investing $50 million in our local community over 10 years,” according to the news release.

Learn more about Country Cascade Waterpark Resort, visit countrycascades.com.