Pigeon Forge woman arrested for TennCare fraud

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Sevier County woman is charged with TennCare fraud after allegedly giving the state false information. Cassondra Rickett, 31, of Pigeon Forge was arrested according to the Office of Inspector General.

Investigators allege that Rickett falsely reported custody of her daughter to receive TennCare benefits. This resulted in TennCare paying $12,516.00 on Rickett’s behalf according to OIG.

“Using the TennCare program in order to receive benefits that one is not entitled to will not be tolerated in the state of Tennessee,” Inspector General Kim Harmon said. “Our office appreciates General Dunn and his staff for their collaboration in preserving Tennesseans’ tax dollars.”

The OIG has investigated over 5,760 criminal cases leading to more than $11.5 million being repaid to TennCare, with a total estimated cost avoidance of more than $163.8 million for TennCare, according to the latest figures. To date, 3,132 people have been charged with TennCare fraud.