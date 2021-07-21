Pigeon Forge woman arrested for TennCare fraud

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo via Office of Inspector General)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Sevier County woman is charged with TennCare fraud after allegedly giving the state false information. Cassondra Rickett, 31, of Pigeon Forge was arrested according to the Office of Inspector General.

Investigators allege that Rickett falsely reported custody of her daughter to receive TennCare benefits. This resulted in TennCare paying $12,516.00 on Rickett’s behalf according to OIG.

“Using the TennCare program in order to receive benefits that one is not entitled to will not be tolerated in the state of Tennessee,” Inspector General Kim Harmon said. “Our office appreciates General Dunn and his staff for their collaboration in preserving Tennesseans’ tax dollars.”

The OIG has investigated over 5,760 criminal cases leading to more than $11.5 million being repaid to TennCare, with a total estimated cost avoidance of more than $163.8 million for TennCare, according to the latest figures. To date, 3,132 people have been charged with TennCare fraud.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Donatos Pizza hiring

Electric vehicle charging stations coming to Tennessee state parks

Parking fees to be tested at Laurel Falls trailhead

Chattanooga migrant facility sues state over license suspension

Powell daycare closing leaves parents searching for new facility

More long-term care funding