Pilot Company donates $225K to local nonprofits amidst community needs during coronavirus pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Pilot Company announced Monday they will be donating $225,000 to East Tennessee nonprofit organizations in response to community needs during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are committed to partnering with area nonprofits to help meet the immediate needs of those most affected, especially in our hometown of Knoxville and professional drivers across the country. Through these organizations and their services, we hope to provide some relief to the many families and professional drivers grappling with financial hardships, job disruptions or childcare challenges. More than ever, we must take care of each other and work together.” Jim Haslam II – Founder & Chairman of Pilot Company

The donations will include gifts to United Way of Greater Knoxville’s COVID-19 Response Fund, Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley and St. Christopher Truckers Development and Relief Fund.

For more information about Pilot Company’s response during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit pilotflyingj.com/covid-response.