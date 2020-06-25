Pilot Company employee at Merchants Drive location tests positive for COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Pilot employee has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee of the Pilot Convenience Store at 100 Merchants Drive is now in quarantine according to the company.

“Pilot Company remains focused on the safety and wellbeing of team members and guests,” a Thursday release from the company said. “We have strict protocols in place when a positive COVID-19 case is found at one of our locations.

“Those processes include, among other things: immediately notifying local health departments, deep cleaning the location, quarantining and financially supporting the affected individual, notifying all team members at the location and monitoring any team members if they came in close contact with the individual.”

The company says the employee is receiving emergency paid leave and other employees at the convenience store have been notified. You can find more information on Pilot’s COVID-19 plans by visiting the company’s website.

