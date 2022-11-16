KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville-based Pilot Company and Sweden-based Volvo Group have announced their intent to develop a high-performance charging network in order to help increase battery-electric vehicle or BEV charging capabilities in the transportation industry.

The high-performance charging network will be open to all BEV Class 8 truck brands “to support fleet customers in their electrification and decarbonization journeys,” a news release states. Chargers are expected to be located at select Pilot and Flying J centers. An exact timeline was not yet available.

The letter of intent means both companies are committing to overcoming infrastructure roadblocks in support of medium- and heavy-duty truck electrification – “creating an ideal opportunity for public funds from federal, state and local agencies to accelerate the development of a high-performance charging network,” the news release states.

Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America, stated in the news release that Volvo Group looks forward to working with Pilot Company “and combining our unique industry insights, expertise, and resources to develop a comprehensive, nationwide charging network.”

Recently, Pilot Company announced it was starting a $1 billion “New Horizons” initiative to upgrade and prepare its locations for the future of travel to further enable the development of charging networks for both passenger vehicles and Class 8 trucks.

(Graphic courtesy of Moxley Carmichael)

With this new collaboration with Volvo Group, drivers of medium-to-heavy-duty electric trucks can anticipate the installation of charging stations at select Pilot and Flying J locations that are “ideally positioned along transportation corridors and are well-equipped to serve professional drivers.”

“Pilot Company is eager to help our customers attain their sustainability goals by partnering with the Volvo Group to develop the infrastructure and systems needed to move towards a more decarbonized future,” Shameek Konar, CEO of Pilot Company, said in the news release. “Volvo Group’s proven expertise in electric trucks combined with our nationwide travel center network and robust energy platform leverages our respective knowledge and resources to advance the nation’s charging infrastructure. We look forward to working together to develop a holistic solution for electrified fleets, further enabling the transportation industry’s energy transition.”