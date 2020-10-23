Pilot donating round-up proceeds to Wreaths Across America, other local organizations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Now through Dec. 31, guests visiting any of the Pilot Company’s 750 company operated stores in the U.S. can opt to donate to Wreaths Across America.

Guests can round-up certain purchases and the funds will go to the nonprofit’s goal to place more than 2.2 million wreaths in all 50 states to remember and honor fallen soldiers during the holidays.

“The holiday season is a special time to remember and recognize veterans for their sacrifice,” said James A. Haslam II, a U.S. Army veteran and founder of Pilot Company. “On behalf of our 28,000 team members, we sincerely thank the men and women who’ve selflessly served our country.

“We appreciate Wreaths Across America’s mission of remember, honor and teach and invite our guests to partner with us in support of their goal to lay a wreath on every hero’s grave.”

Locally Pilot Company is also donating $20,000 and contributing $20,000 from the round-up campaign to support the Wreaths Across America ceremonies in Knoxville.

Round-up donations made at Knoxville-area Pilot Convenience Stores will benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation through Nov. 1, and the Salvation Army from Nov. 23 to Dec. 25.

“It is partners like Pilot Company that continue to step up and amaze us with their generosity, not just with the financial support of sponsoring wreaths, but in their commitment to the veterans in the industry and in their communities that deserve recognition,” Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America, said.

LATEST STORIES