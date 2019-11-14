Pilot Flying J adds gender-neutral parental leave for all employees

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Pilot Flying J announced Thursday it is adding paid, gender-neutral parental leave to its benefit package.

According to a news release, the additional benefits were available as of Sept. 1.

The benefit provides 100% paid parental leave for six weeks to all team members, which includes both full-time and part-time workers, who have at least one year with the company and have worked at least 1,250 hours in the last 12 months.

“We recognize the importance of focusing on your family’s well-being and that welcoming a new family member can be an exciting and stressful time. We strongly believe that paid parental leave for both mothers and fathers is a much-needed benefit, especially for hourly workers in the retail and convenience store industries and we are proud to provide this benefit to our team members,” Ken Parent, president of Pilot Flying, said.

Pilot Flying J is the 14th largest private company in America with more than 28,000 team members and more than 650 travel centers across the country.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, as of March 2018, 17% of all civilian workers had access to paid family leave. Only 6% of part-time employees had access to paid family leave.