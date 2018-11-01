Pilot Flying J donates $2 million to local nonprofits to celebrate 60th anniversary Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: WATE) [ + - ] Video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Pilot Flying J is celebrating its 60th anniversary this month by announcing donations totaling $2 million to more than 20 local nonprofits.

"We are grateful to the millions of guests and thousands of team members who have fueled our business for 60 years,” said James A. Haslam II, founder of Pilot Flying J. “To celebrate this great achievement, we wanted to say thank you in a meaningful way that honors our history and will make a positive difference in the communities we serve.”

They announced the charitable donation Thursday morning.

According to a Nov. 1 news release, more than 20 nonprofit organizations will receive contributions, each reflective of the causes that are important to Pilot Flying J’s guests and team members and the values upon which the company was built.

As a veteran-founded company, Pilot Flying J is honored to partner with organizations such as Hire Heroes USA, Bunker Labs, Fisher House and Folds of Honor. Funds will support veterans and their families by providing cost-free housing to those caring for injured loved ones and by connecting them with opportunities to drive their future success.

Pilot Flying J also is working with organizations like Boys and Girls Club of America, Feeding America, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and Trucker Buddy International to fund programs that focus on health and wellness, access to food and academic success in communities across the country.

For the upcoming Veterans Day this year, Pilot Flying J will offer a free breakfast to show appreciation to those who have served.

From Nov. 10-12, active-duty and retired military veterans can redeem an offer in the Pilot Flying J app to enjoy a free Pilot Coffee of any size with their choice of a PJ Fresh breakfast sandwich, packaged pastry item or a Cinnabon Center of the Roll.

To learn more about Pilot Flying J's 60th anniversary giving and to see the full list of recipient organizations, visit www.pilotflyingj.com/giving-back