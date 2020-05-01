Pinnacle at Turkey Creek extending program sending letters for seniors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – When a local organization asked East Tennesseans for help cheering up our most vulnerable, you answered – sending more than 100 letters to homebound seniors.

The Pinnacle at Turkey Creek and Home Instead Senior Care launched “Send Senior Citizens Love” earlier this month and after receiving 150 positive messages and drawings, the program is being extended through the end of May.

If you would like to get involved, send your letter to the Pinnacle at Turkey Creek, or you can drop it into the property’s onsite mailbox.

MAIL TO:

11251 Parkside Dr.

Knoxville, TN, 37934,

DROP OFF ONSITE:

(onsite mailbox, located near Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse)

11287 Parkside Dr.

Knoxville, TN 37934