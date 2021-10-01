KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The lawyers for four families of Knox County students who are seeking to implement a mask mandate in schools are offering their own list of exemptions following a recent judge’s ruling.

The federal judge behind the court-ordered mask mandate allowed two exemptions, tracheotomy and autism. The school system countered with a broad list of medical conditions but argued at the same time that 2020’s case-by-case system was better.

The plaintiffs say they’re OK with the idea of offering up a medical exemption form from a physician to the school principal. However, a medical condition or disability would have to be documented, with a past and current treatment and it couldn’t be from just any doctor but from a treating physician — a doctor who knows the patient and has a history of treating them.