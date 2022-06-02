KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating what led to a single-vehicle plane containing two people to crash on University of Tennessee property in Blount County over Memorial Day weekend.

Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the East Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center at 3231 Ellejoy Road on Sunday, May 29 at 8:17 p.m. A University of Tennessee employee drove deputies to the backside of the property where a man and a woman involved in a plane crash were located.

The pilot told deputies that he had taken off from a private airstrip on Southwind Drive earlier that day and were flying over the Walland Gap when the plane began to lose power.

According to a BCSO report, the pilot said he crashed on a mountain while traveling about 30 mph. He told investigators he intended to land in the fields at the UT facility but was unable to do so.

The pilot suffered a large cut to his face from an impact with the plane’s windshield during the crash. He was transported to Blount Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Investigators were told by the pilot that they had been walking for 2.5-3 hours after leaving the site of the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.

The East Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center spans nearly 2,000 acres and serves as a field laboratory for research programs developed by University of Tennessee AgResearch scientists.