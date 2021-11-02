KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce is preparing for its annual Christmas Parade planning for Saturday, December 11. This year’s theme is “The 12 Days of Christmas.”

The Chamber will be accepting entries online through December 7. There is no cost to participate but they do ask no entries include Santa or Mrs. Claus as they will be the final float in the parade.

The parade will begin at 6:00 p.m. and will begin at Corporate Center, on the corner of Lafayette and Laboratory Road. From there, the parade will travel down Lafayette to the Oak Ridge Turnpike. It will continue west on the Turnpike to Oak Ridge High School. Parade participants will line up in the parking lot of Corporate Center at 4:00 p.m.

To help the parade run smoothly, the chamber is asking people to serve as volunteer parade marshals. Contact BreAnna Robinson at events@orcc.org or 483-1321 to volunteer.