Plans announced for new research lab in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs announced plans Thursday for a new research development lab.

NellOne Therapeutics, Inc. a biopharmaceutical company, is planning to open a new location at the Fairview Technology Center later this year.

The company is on a mission to use a protein to help the human body regenerate tissue.

This, to potentially regulate inflammation and damage caused by disease and viruses such as COVID-19.

“I’ve long thought that innovation is what’s driving global economy,” Jacobs said. “We’re a player in that, East Tennessee and Knox County, with assets like UT, TVA, ORNL come to fruition with a high-tech innovative company choosing to locate in Knox County.”

NellOne Therapeutics Inc. will open its new location later this year that will bring 20 new jobs to East Tennessee.

