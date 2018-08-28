Plans for Lenoir City park expansion revealed
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) - A big expansion coming to a park in Loudon County.
The downtown Central Park in Lenoir City getting some improvements and people in the community are now getting a chance to see what's coming.
Some of the new attractions include a splash-pad and pavilion. They'll be right beside the recently-built playground at the park.
The state is providing a matching grant of up to $500,000 to Lenoir City to make these improvements possible.
Lenoir City is still looking to raise money for their end of that matching grant.
According to an article in the Lenoir City News-Herald, Lenoir City Parks and Recreation Department Director Steve Harrelson says he hopes to begin construction in late fall to have the splash pad open before next summer.
Local News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Panhandling problem: Is it okay to give a dollar or two?
- New Sevier County Animal Shelter director shares goals
- Caught on camera: Morristown woman's close encounter with a snake
- After 19 years in Knoxville, Destination Imagination Global Finals relocate
- How to save money on car insurance without sacrificing coverage
- 4 abducted children believed to be traveling to Florida with armed, dangerous man
- How to make the most of the Vols game in Charlotte
National News
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- The Latest: DeSantis is Florida's GOP gubernatorial nominee
- Trump-backed DeSantis wins Florida GOP gubernatorial primary
- Ex-Texas cop guilty of murder for killing unarmed black teen
- Some polling places open hours late during Arizona primary
- Mayor, businessman face off in Oklahoma governor GOP runoff
- Canadian Foreign Minister optimistic on trade with US
- Texan says he's selling 3D-printed gun plans, despite ruling