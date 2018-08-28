Plans for Lenoir City park expansion revealed Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A rendering of expansions to Lenoir City's Central Park. Source: Lenoir City Parks and Recreation [ + - ] Video

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) - A big expansion coming to a park in Loudon County.

The downtown Central Park in Lenoir City getting some improvements and people in the community are now getting a chance to see what's coming.

Some of the new attractions include a splash-pad and pavilion. They'll be right beside the recently-built playground at the park.

The state is providing a matching grant of up to $500,000 to Lenoir City to make these improvements possible.

Lenoir City is still looking to raise money for their end of that matching grant.

According to an article in the Lenoir City News-Herald, Lenoir City Parks and Recreation Department Director Steve Harrelson says he hopes to begin construction in late fall to have the splash pad open before next summer.