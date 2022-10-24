KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — MEDIC Regional Blood Center is offering a different perk to encourage people to donate blood starting October 24.

MEDIC and Blood Centers of America have joined with Forestmatic to let donors skip the shirt and get a tree. The tree will be planted in Uganda and donors will receive a green card with information about the tree. They will also be given a link to watch their trees grow. MEDIC has 1,100 cards to give away.

MEDIC shared in a release that they have a critically-low inventory for several blood types. The group is the primary blood product provider for 24 hospitals in 22 counties including Blount Memorial, Covenant Health, East TN Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare, and UT Medical Center.

The blood, platelets, and plasma products currently on the shelves are what would be used in a trauma event. MEDIC shared that it takes at least three days for donated blood to be ready for distribution. The nonprofit said that the need for blood remains high while donations were low this summer.

Appointments are encouraged for those wishing to donate. This promotion is available at all of their blood centers across East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky. To find out more visit their website.

Forestmatic has a mission to plant four million trees during the next three years. In Uganda, they are working with the Kijani Tree Nursery to combat deforestation in the area.