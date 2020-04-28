1  of  2
Playground resurfaced during pandemic in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Parks and Recreation is using closures during the pandemic to catch up on several much-needed projects.

On Tuesday, it was resurfacing the playground at The Cove at Concord Park.

Other projects the department is working on:

  • Resurfacing the playground at Gibbs Park
  • Building a new pedestrian bridge along the Halls Greenway
  • Working with the state to extend the overflow parking area at House Mountain

