Podiatrist indicted for defrauding Medicare of more than $1.1M

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A podiatrist is pleading not guilty to a 40 count indictment by a federal grand jury for health care fraud.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of East Tennessee says Andrew Lynn, 63, attempted to defraud Medicare by billing them for surgeries he did not perform.
The indictment alleges Medicare was billed in excess of $1.1 million and paid out in excess of $850,000.
If convicted, Lynn faces a term of up to 10 years in prison, up to three years supervised of
release, up to a $250,000.00 fine, and mandatory restitution.
His trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 21.
