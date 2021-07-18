Police: 2 dead after motorcycle crashed into SUV on Kingston Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people are dead after a motorcycle crashed into an SUV on Kingston pike on Saturday night.

KPD reports officers responded to a crash on Kingston Pike near Market Place Boulevard involving an SUV and a motorcycle at around 8 p.m. Evidence and witness statements suggest that the motorcycle struck the SUV throwing the driver and passenger from the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to UT Medical Center where he was pronounced dead; the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crash reconstruction units are working to investigate the crash, and that investigation remains ongoing at this time.