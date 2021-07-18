Police: 2 dead after motorcycle crashed into SUV on Kingston Pike

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people are dead after a motorcycle crashed into an SUV on Kingston pike on Saturday night.

KPD reports officers responded to a crash on Kingston Pike near Market Place Boulevard involving an SUV and a motorcycle at around 8 p.m. Evidence and witness statements suggest that the motorcycle struck the SUV throwing the driver and passenger from the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to UT Medical Center where he was pronounced dead; the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crash reconstruction units are working to investigate the crash, and that investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Tie clip

Protesters gather in Market Square in support of those in Cuba

Search underway for missing 18-year-old

Victim identified in deadly shooting

Woman dead following shooting

Multi-use stadium proposed in Knoxville