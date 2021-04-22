Police Advisory and Review Committee offers insight into what’s next upon completion of Anthony Thompson Jr. Investigation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As people continue to voice their concerns over the incident that resulted in the death of 17-year-old Anthony Thompson Jr., the city’s Police Advisory and Review Committee (PARC) is offering its insight.

The body is charged with strengthening the relationship between community members and the police department.

Lots of information was released, but parts of the investigation are not yet complete, So what’s next?

Once KPD completes their portion of the investigation, PARC will have the opportunity to review the findings.

“We are an independent body that has to neutrally review their investigations once they’re completed and decide whether or not we as a body concur with their findings,” said Lakenya Middlebrook, PARC’s executive director.

“We do not have the capacity to influence whether or not a criminal case is brought that is something that the da decides, but in thinking about what KPD’s policies and procedures are, whether or not those were followed, whether or not any disciplinary action is needed.”

Transparency and timeliness are also goals front of everyone’s minds. District Attorney General Charme Allen says she’s already looking at ways to address laws that prohibit the release of body camera footage.

“I was honestly glad to hear General Allen say that there needs to be conversation and coordination across entities about how this footage is handled and what the policies and procedures are around releasing it,” Middlebrook said.

Part of the investigation may be complete, but the discussion doesn’t end here.

The next PARC meeting is scheduled for July 22 at 6 p.m. The public is welcome to share their questions and concerns during the public forum.