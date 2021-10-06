KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police and FBI Special Agents are searching for an armed suspect who robbed a bank in Fountain City Wednesday.

Authorities responded to the Regions Bank in Fountain City around 10:30 a.m. for a reported armed robbery. Investigators say a male suspect approached a teller and displayed a firearm while demanding money. The suspect fled from the bank in a vehicle after a teller complied with his demands.

Efforts to locate the suspect in the immediate area were unsuccessful.

Based on witness descriptions and the preliminary investigation, the suspect is a male of unknown race between 5’”9 and 6’0″ and weighing between 200-250 pounds wearing a clear poncho and a dark sweatshirt.

