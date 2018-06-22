Arrest report reveals new details in death of Etowah teen

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: WTVC)

ETOWAH, Tenn. - An Etowah man has been charged with the murder of a young woman that happened in 2017.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the suspect, who was juvenile at the time of the crime, has been charged with felony murder and aggravated rape in the death of 18-year-old Kelsey Burnette.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Joseph Wielzen (Photo: McMinn Countty Jail)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Joseph Wielzen (Photo: McMinn Countty Jail)

The suspect, who TBI is not identifying at this time, is Joseph Wielzen, according to an arrest report obtained by WTVC . According to Tennessee law, if a juvenile is over 14 and is charged with certain violent offenses like murder and rape, some court documents can be released. Wielzen was booked into the McMinn County Jail.

Burnette was reported missing on July 1, 2017 after she was last seen walking in Etowah. On July 4, 2017, an Etowah resident discovered Burnette's body off the side of a roadway on Charles Street in Etowah.

According to the arrest report, officers went to an address the mother suggested where she might be, but did find Wielzen and another person at the home. The report says Wielzen told officers Burnette had been at the residence on June 30th and the early morning hours of July 1st. He later said he had been alone with Burnette, talking with her on the front porch until about 5 a.m.

Wielzen told officers he then went inside to take a shower, and said when he got out, Burnette had left. The report says Wielzen told other witnesses that she "had gotten upset and went for a walk" that morning.

A short time later, the report says witnesses found a SIM card, later determined to be from Burnette's phone, in the toilet of the bathroom where Wielzen had taken a shower. The report says officers officially determined Wielzen was the last person to see Burnette alive, based on that testimony and evidence.

The report says Wielzen later told officers that he had sex with Burnette in the home on June 30th. Wielzen told officers the sex was consensual, and happened inside the residence, while Burnette's boyfriend and others were outside. But the report says Burnette's autopsy revealed signs that she suffered sexual trauma, and there was evidence that it had happened outside, not inside.

According to the arrest report, an autopsy revealed Burnette's official cause of death was severe cranial injury due to "blunt force head trauma," specifically due to "multiple severe blows to the head." Red paint was found on her skull, and that matched red paint on a metal baseball bat that was recovered in the back yard close to where Burnette's body was found.

Wielzen is being held on an open court bond.