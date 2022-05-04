KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police have arrested a man suspected of stabbing a victim multiple times in the hallway of an apartment complex late Tuesday.

Officers responded to The 1100 Studio Apartments of Lula Powell Drive just after 9 p.m. for a reported stabbing. The victim was found lying on the floor of his apartment with multiple cuts to his chest and face.

Security footage shows the victim was attacked in the hallway outside of his apartment and struck several times with what appeared to be a knife.

Based on a description from the victim, officers located the suspect nearby at Willow Avenue near Florida Street. The suspect, identified as 59-year-old Jeffery Kindred, had blood on his arms and his pants when he was taken into custody.

Kindred was found to be in possession of a glass pipe and roughly a gram of what is suspected to be methamphetamine.

He faces one charge of aggravated assault, simple possession/casual exchange and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.