KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing teen.

KPD said Ellianna Cole, 13, was last seen at 714 Hiwassee Avenue in North Knoxville late Friday. Cole was wearing a black hoodie.

If you see Cole, police ask that you call 911 immediately.

Public assistance requested to help locate missing Ellianna Cole, 13. Ellianna was last seen on Friday night at 714 Hiwassee Avenue. She was last wearing a black hoodie and could be staying in an area motel. If you see her, call 9-1-1 immediately. pic.twitter.com/Awgldu5Y2M — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) May 16, 2021

KPD said she could be staying in a motel in the Knoxville area