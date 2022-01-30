KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A chase between a vehicle and a Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper vehicle ended with one dead in Anderson County on Sunday, according to District Attorney Dave Clark.

The chase happened around 2 p.m. and ended with a crash near the intersection of Mountain Road and Highway 441 in Anderson County. The driver of the vehicle died while the passenger has been transported to a hospital for their injuries. The trooper was also injured and taken to the hospital. The trooper has since been released.

THP and the District Attorney’s Office will investigate the incident. The THP Critical Incident Response Team will be conducting crash reconstruction.