KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A four-year-old girl is recovering after Knoxville Police said she was struck by what is believed to be a stray bullet early Sunday morning.

Around 12:45 a.m. on April 3, KPD officers went to a home in the 2200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue after a four-year-old was struck by a bullet that had come into an upstairs window. She was taken to UT Medical Center to be treated.

At this time, police believe the home was not targeted and the bullet was possibly a stray round from a nearby shooting. The origins of the bullet are not known at this time as the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation is urged to contact Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165, go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.