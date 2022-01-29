KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Jefferson City Police Department responded to a called-in bomb threat to a Food City in Jefferson City just after 3 p.m. on Saturday.

JCPD said that the call came in to the Food City on Odell Avenue. Employees and customers were evacuated out of an abundance of caution while JCPD and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office bomb dogs searched the building.

Nothing was found and the Food City reopened. JCPD said it was determined to be a prank call and they are currently looking into the phone number that made the threat.