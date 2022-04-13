KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Five students at William Blount High School Freshman Academy are facing charges after a gun was found in a student’s backpack on Monday, according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

The morning of April 11, the school resource officer at William Blount was told via Text-a-Tip that a student at the Freshman Academy had a gun in his backpack. The student had reportedly been showing it to other students, according to the BCSO spokesperson.

BCSO said the school’s SROs found the student on campus and located a handgun in his backpack. The student was charged with carrying a weapon on school property by a delinquent.

Four additional students were charged with threatening mass violence at school by a delinquent because they reportedly knew the student had a gun and they failed to report it.