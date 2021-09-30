KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The body found Tuesday in North Knoxville has been identified as Desheena Kyle, a 26-year-old woman who has been missing since June, and her death has been ruled a homicide.

Kyle was reported missing in June and the investigation into her disappearance led investigators to the discovery of human remains at a residence on Sam Tillery Road on Sept. 28. Forensic pathologists at the Regional Forensic Center confirmed on Thursday morning that it was Kyle’s body.

Charges have not yet been filed in relation to her death. Police previously identified 29-year-old John Bassett, who had previously been in a relationship with Kyle as a person of interest in the case.

Bassett was arrested on drug and weapon charges at his residence on Ohio Avenue on July 7 and remains in custody.

Investigators are coordinating with the Knox County Attorney’s Office regarding prosecution in the case. The investigation remains ongoing.

Kyle was reported missing from her Wilson Road apartment on June 28 by her grandmother, who last spoke to her on June 14. The last verified sighting was on June 18, when she was seen at her apartment.

Her family and members of the community participated in a search earlier on Sept. 23.

