Police identify man who died in Knoxville apartment complex shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Knoxville police have identified the man killed in a shooting Saturday at a Knoxville apartment complex.

Officers say William Phillips, 28, died of injuries suffered during the shooting.

Police were called to Holston Oaks Apartments on Riverside Drive around 9:30 p.m. Saturday where they found two men with gunshot wounds. They were later notified a third victim had arrived at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center and was taken to UT Medical Center.

The police department believes the shooting happened during an argument. They are still following leads to find the suspect.

The two men who were injured were Jamus Woods, 21, and De'allante Twitty, 25.

The investigation is ongoing.