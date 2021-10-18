KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department has identified the three victims from Sunday morning’s deadly crash near the I-40 ramp to Weisgarber Road.

Jessiah Plemons, 31, of Lenoir City, 25-year-old Lillian Rose of Maryville and 23-year-old Madison Davis of Knoxville have been identified as the victims who died from the crash around 3 a.m. Sunday.

On Sunday, KPD reported the truck was traveling on the exit ramp when it left the roadway and struck a guardrail — shortly after its three occupants exited the vehicle. As they were standing next to it, another truck struck their truck and the three people. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other truck was removed and taken to an area hospital.

The incident remains under investigation by KPD’s crash reconstruction investigators.