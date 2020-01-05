Police in Morristown are looking for a man they say robbed Papa Johns around noon Sunday

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE)- The Morristown Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect in an armed robbery that occurred around noon Sunday.

Police say a white man in his mid-20’s to early 30’s described as clean-shaven and approximately six feet tall, around 200 pounds robbed Papa John’s Pizza on West Andrew Johnson Highway.

Officers say he fled on foot and was last seen wearing a black zip-up jacket, blue jeans and black cap. Investigators believe he ran to McDonald’s nearby and changed clothes in the bathroom.

Investigators believe he may be wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue jeans. The also believe the man is heading west on foot.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Morristown Police department at 423-585-2701 or leave and anonymous tip at 423-585-1833.