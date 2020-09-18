Death investigation underway at South Knoxville apartment complex

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — UPDATE 10:25 p.m. — One man was found dead following a call for a reported shooting at a South Knoxville apartment complex; the scene was being processed late Thursday night by police and county officials.

According to Knoxville Police Department’s Sgt. Henard, at approximately 8:57 p.m. on Thursday, September 17 KPD officers responded to a call of a deceased person at the Southside Flats Apartments on Fort Stanley Way in South Knoxville.

Upon arrival, Henard says officers located an adult male who was dead at the scene.

No further details were yet available.

Members of KPD’s Violent Crime Unit, Forensic Technicians and the Knox County Medical Examiner are processing the scene. Police say this is an active investigation and they would report more details as they become available.

EARLIER:

Knoxville Police and emergency crews responded to a reported possible shooting at 2700 block of Fort Stanley Way late Thursday.

The location of the reported shooting was at an apartment complex in South Knoxville. A unit from the Medical Examiner’s Office also reported to the scene.

Dispatch says the call came in just before 9 p.m.

This is a developing story; check back with WATE 6 On Your Side for updates.