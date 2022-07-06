KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Tesla was damaged by a possible firework in Knoxville.

On Tuesday around lunchtime, what seemed to be a firework was thrown under a parked Tesla on Luttrell Street in Knoxville. The owner of the vehicle, Cody Farmer, said the explosion caused extensive damage and believes he was targeted because it was an electric vehicle.

“I don’t believe it was a firework. The damage that was done, the sound of it, the impact on the house, it appeared to be an improvised explosive device that someone had put together,” said Farmer.

Knoxville Police are investigating the incident and said the suspect was driving a white Ford Ranger.

Damage on the underside of the Tesla. (Photo via Cody Farmer)

Suspect’s truck (Photo via Cody Farmer)

Suspect’s truck (Photo via Cody Farmer)

Damage on the underside of the Tesla. (Photo via Cody Farmer)

Suspect’s truck (Photo via Cody Farmer)

Damage on the underside of the Tesla. (Photo via Cody Farmer)

Suspect’s truck (Photo via Cody Farmer)

If you have any information or recognize the vehicle contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by calling 865-215-7165 texting **TIPS, going to www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, or via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.