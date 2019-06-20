Police investigating after two injured in East Knoxville shooting

Knoxville police responded to an overnight shooting in an East Knoxville neighborhood Thursday.

Officers responded to the call of a shooting along Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue just after 1 a.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived they discovered one man and one woman suffering from non-life threatening injuries. Both were quickly transported to UT Medical Center for treatment.

The KPD violent crimes unit is currently investigating. If you have any helpful information, you’re asked to call the crime and drug hotline at 865-215-7212.