KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police are asking anyone with information to come forward after an early morning shooting in East Knoxville.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, officers were called around 3 a.m. Saturday to the 1400 block of Magnolia Avenue. When officers arrived a man was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to UT Medical Center in serious condition.

The suspect or suspects from the shooting have not yet been identified. It is believed that numerous people were at the scene of the shooting when it occurred. One witness was located on scene and interviewed by Violent Crimes Unit investigators.

The shooting on Magnolia was the second that occurred early Saturday morning in Knoxville. KPD was also called to the Western Heights neighborhood around 4:30 a.m. There is nothing to indicate that the two shootings are related according to a KPD spokesman.

Investigators are asking for anyone with information regarding the incident to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 865-215-7165, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, or via the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters will remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

