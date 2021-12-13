WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 26-year-old Jefferson County man is facing a charge of first-degree after investigators said he called 911 early Monday morning and told dispatchers he had shot his own mother.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3000 block of Hardy Road Friday for a reported homicide. Jefferson County E911 received a call at 1:38 a.m. from a man, later identified as 26-year-old Anthony Bryan Hicks, who stated he had shot his mother.

Deputies arrived to find Hicks who identified himself as the caller on the front porch of the home. Christa Tipton Hicks, 48, was found dead with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle parked in the driveway.

Anthony Hicks was charged with first-degree murder and is currently being held in the Jefferson County Detention Center.