KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man has been arrested for allegedly breaking his mother’s dog’s leg after an argument.

Hayden Caldwell was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals on May 16. According to an arrest report, a woman told Knoxville Police she and her son, Caldwell, had an argument. The report outline that the woman had called 911 several times due to her son reportedly becoming more aggressive.

During the argument on the 16th, the woman told police she called the Family Justice Center to obtain an order of protection and Caldwell overheard her. This is what the woman claims lead Caldwell to go outside and break her dog’s leg. Her husband took the dog, Peanut, a one-year-old male chihuahua mix dog, to Karns Animal Clinic for treatment. Caldwell was no longer at the house when officers arrived.

Shortly after this, officers received a tip that a male, matching the defendant’s description, was in the area waving a knife around. Officers located Caldwell at Fountain City Park and he was taken into custody. Caldwell denied injuring the dog intentionally and told the officers he suffers from mental illness and needs help getting medication adjusted.

An animal control officer went to Karns Animal Clinic and confirmed Peanut suffered a clean break on its front leg. The officer reports that the dog could not place any weight on its leg.