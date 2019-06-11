Police: Man rescued from Knoxville convenience store vents has died Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (photo: Knoxville Police Department) [ + - ] Video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Knoxville police announced Tuesday that a man rescued earlier in the month from the ventilation system of a convenience store has died.

The Knoxville Police Department announced Kell Gammeltoft, 21, died Monday, June 10 after he was rescued from the ventilation system of the 17th Street Market & Deli on Thursday, June 6.

According to a KPD release, Gammeltoft was trapped in the vents of the store since the early hours of Wednesday, June 5 until a report of screams coming from the building was made on Thursday morning.

During the rescue attempt, Gammeltoft lost consciousness and lost his pulse. He was immediately transported to the Fort Sanders Hospital, who then sent him on to the UT Medical Center for further treatment. He died at UT Medical Center on June 10.

Upon investigation of the scene, officers located a 50-gallon barrel placed on the top of the air conditioning unit at the rear of the business. Investigators noted that Gammeltoft, who stated that he had climbed on to the roof, removed the vent cap on the rooftop prior to putting his legs inside the vent. He then fell into the vent and remained lodged until KPD officers were called.

The KPD investigation has now been completed.