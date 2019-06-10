Police: Maryville teacher, 8-year-old son dead in murder-suicide
A father and his 8-year-old son are dead after what Maryville police are calling a murder-suicide.
The Maryville Police Department was called to a home on Savannah Village Drive just before 9:30 a.m. for a report of a house fire, according to Chief Tony Crisp. A home inspector, who was scheduled to inspect if for an upcoming sale, reported the fire.
Firefighters broke down the door and found a small fire inside a bedroom and a heavy smell of gasoline.
Inside the bedroom, they found James Reagan, 38, and his 8-year-old son, Clark. Both were in the bed with gunshot wounds. James Reagan died about an hour later. Clark was taken to UT Medical Center where he was pronounced dead around noon.
Police say the incident appears to be a murder-suicide. Autopsies are scheduled as part of the investigation.
Previous
2 chaplains with Loudon County...
Next
'The Walking Dead' stars latest...
Local News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- KPD: 317 pounds of cocaine intercepted in Knoxville
- Lounge owner says he can't control what people do once they walk outside, fears for business
- Jamestown Regional Medical Center cutting 20 jobs
- Sitel hiring 200 people for new Knoxville customer support center
- Avoiding bedbugs while on vacation
- One lane reopens on westbound of I-40 in NC
- 2 chaplains with Loudon County Sheriff's Office receive life-saving gift
National News
-
- House Democrats make deal to see Mueller files on Trump
- The Latest: House expects to see Mueller evidence soon
- Mexico denies Trump's claim of secret concessions in deal
- Biden says family more important than missed campaign trip
- California county questions security deal for men-only club
- Customs says hack exposed traveler, license plate images
- Helicopter crashes on roof of NYC skyscraper; pilot killed
Trending Stories
Video Center
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.