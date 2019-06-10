Police: Maryville teacher, 8-year-old son dead in murder-suicide Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

A father and his 8-year-old son are dead after what Maryville police are calling a murder-suicide.

The Maryville Police Department was called to a home on Savannah Village Drive just before 9:30 a.m. for a report of a house fire, according to Chief Tony Crisp. A home inspector, who was scheduled to inspect if for an upcoming sale, reported the fire.

Firefighters broke down the door and found a small fire inside a bedroom and a heavy smell of gasoline.

Inside the bedroom, they found James Reagan, 38, and his 8-year-old son, Clark. Both were in the bed with gunshot wounds. James Reagan died about an hour later. Clark was taken to UT Medical Center where he was pronounced dead around noon.

Police say the incident appears to be a murder-suicide. Autopsies are scheduled as part of the investigation.