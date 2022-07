KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A road is closed in Knoxville while police attempt to make contact with a man wanted for questioning.

West Oldham Avenue near Reed Street has been blocked off by Knoxville Police. Police say the man fled officers after an attempted traffic stop on I-40.

KPD believes he is in an apartment in Western Heights.

(Knoxville Police)

KPD negotiators and the special operations squad are on the scene.

